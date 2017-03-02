Major drug bust in Abaco…suspects to arrive tonight on New Providence…



Abaco, Bahamas – Breaking news coming out of Abaco confirm police have caught another group of lawless individuals attempting to move drugs in the country.

Earlier today Drug Enforcement Unit Officers along their US Counterparts intercepted a boat off Abaco with seven men onboard. A large amount of cocaine was seized.

The boat and suspects will arrive in New Providence at 9:30pm tonight at the Police Marine Base located on East Bay Street.

Why yinner think dese criminals are so bold?

Great Job Police!!!!

We report yinner decide…