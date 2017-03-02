Second brother of Dr. Nigel Johnson who passed away last week following a massive heart attack dies in Florida….

Lynden Johnson was shopping for his brother’s funeral when he too collapsed and died…



Florida – Pray for da Johnson Family… we have Breaking News out of Florida where a second Bahamian has died from tge same family in the space of a week.

We understand Water and Sewerage Corporation employee, Lynden Johnson, died of a massive heart attack while shopping in FLORIDA with his father for his brother’s funeral.

Lynden is the brother of Dr. NIGEL JOHNSON who was found 2am Saturday morning in his vehicle after also suffering a massive heart attack. Dr. NIGEL was returning home following his shift out the truma room at Doctor’s Hopital when the incident occurred.

We pray for the souls of both brothers and ask for God’s great mercies in this time of testing. We also lift up in prayer members of the Johnson family particularly their father. May they rest in peace.

We report yinner decide.