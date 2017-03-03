Kenyatta Gibson has withdrawn his candidacy for the FNM Golden Isles seat….



Breaking Now 》》》Bahamas Press can now confirm that the FNM candidate for the Golden Isles constituency has formally withdrawn his candidacy for the area this afternoon.

Mr. Kenyatta Gibson, who would have ran against the powerful PLP finance man Michael Halkitis and DNA hopeful Stephen Greenslade, cited professional reasoms for his withdrawal.

Bahamas Press wishes Gibson every success in his future endeavours.

We report yinner decide.

PRESS RELEASE

From the Free National Movement

Nassau, The Bahamas

Kenyatta Gibson’s Statement on the Withdrawal from His Campaign

Kenyatta Gibson issued the following statement on the withdrawal from his campaign:

“I have today advised Party Leader, Dr. Hubert Minnis, that due to professional and business obligations, I have decided to withdraw as a Candidate for the Free National Movement in the Golden Isles Constituency.

“I am thankful for the opportunity given to serve and I offer best wishes and my continued support to Dr. Minnis and the Free National Movement.”