BTC SPONSORS JAMAICAN COMEDY SHOW SHEBADA



Nassau, The Bahamas. March 6, 2016. As a part of its renewed commitment to the Jamaican community, BTC sponsored a comedy show featuring Keith “Shebada” Ramsey last weekend. The event was filled to capacity with over 1,000 persons attending.

Mrs. Janet Brown, Chief Marketing Officer said, “At BTC, we recognize that although we are a Bahamian company, we also cater to many different cultures and nationalities residing here.

Last year, we held a town hall meeting with members of the Jamaican Associations and we renewed our commitment to be more involved in their annual events and activities. Additionally, we are tailoring a number of offers specifically for this group. At Saturday’s event, our FLOW team was present, getting patrons signed up to experience our new FLOW To Go product, which offers over twenty nine mobile TV channels.”

Renee “Empress” Davis, a Jamaican national and local radio talk show host is currently a BTC endorsed spokesperson, representing the Jamaican community. The “Shebada” comedy show was held on Saturday, March 4th at the William Thompson Community Center.