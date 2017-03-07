FNM decides in the end to accept Brent Symonette for St. ANNE’S…Brent comes back intto FNM….



Nassau, Bahamas – Brent Symonette to be named as the candidate for St. ANNES tonight as the FNM completes its ratification process for the 2017 General Elections.

BP fly on the wall in the FNM got wind that the council had attempted to bring in one of the rebel 7 members, but in the end, decided to go with Symonette.

The ratification will also announce Pakisha Parker for West End and Bimini and Pastor Vaughan Miller in Golden Isles. Two other FNMs shall be named to complete this process.

We report yinner decide…