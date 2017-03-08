Plane misses runway in Cat Cay – Pilot ok



Breaking 》》》Teams on Cat Cay the island chain just a few miles off Bimini are reporting a plane crash on that cay.

We understand the pilot who drove the plane walked away unscathed following the crash.

The pilot on his approach missed the runway breaking his landing gears forcing the aircraft slide its belly on the runway.

