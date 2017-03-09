Young track athlete dies in fatality on Long Island this morning

Breaking Traffic Fatality on Long Island



LONG Island 》》》Very sad and tragic news coming is now in out of Long Island Constituency this morning where thrrr had been a traffic fatality on that island.

Apparently, a student has died tragically on his way to the inter-school track and field event, which was slated for Clarence Town.

The victim we are learning is 15-year-old Destin Flowers.

Reports are that the event will now be cancelled due to this most tragic incident.

Please pray for our communities of Long Island. Sad morning this morning.

