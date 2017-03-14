No water in Gregory Town Eleuthera since Saturday!



Nassau, Bahamas – While residents bathe under the ashes of smoke now burning in the dry lands surrounding the dump on New Providence residents on Eleuthera tell us they are dying of thirst.

Reports reaching our news desk confirm water has not been supplied to the people of Gregory Town, Eleuthera since Saturday and some are thinking of bathing in the sea.

Sources on the island via our live 4332667 whatapp chat say, “BP this is a national disgrace and a crying shame. On the eve of a pending general election in on this island we can’t out the torch if we have any water? What is this dey are trying to do to us on this island? We are looking for jobs but nowadays we cannot bathe and get water!”

Bahamas Press calls on the powers that be to remove this trouble quickly off the backs of the Gregory Town residents. DEY NEED WATER and dey can’t get any! HELP!!!!

