Wayne Munroe gets Freetown seat for PLP….



NASSAU, Bahamas – Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press confirms just what we told yinner more than one week ago.

The National General Council of the PLP voted overwhelmingly for Wayne Munroe QC to become the Freetown candidate for the PLP in the upcoming General Elections.

Senator Frank Smith agreed to accept the Party’s decision and pledged his full support behind the Munroe campaign.

Meanwhile BP was live down in Bimini last night Rockin With Doc where that island community has seen the greatest development in five years under the Christie government.

Pakeisha Parker though was introducing herself once again to the community and Biminites showed up in full force.

All we say is this even Bimini is displying some tough love dese days.

We report yinner decide!