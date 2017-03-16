Aliv and Cable Bahamas goes down on GB

Aliv trips down again!



Freeport, Bahamas – Aliv customers are concerned with the state of the service of the second mobile provider.

On Monday – the beginning of the week – customers of Aliv and Cable Bahamas lost service to their fire lines and thus the services became suspended from 2 to 6:30 pm.

The sad thing is this: the company gave customers little notice of the collapse of the service across Grand Bahama and they caught hell!

Bahamas Press wonders when will URCA [Da Regulator] investigate these consistent failures at Aliv and Cable Bahamas and how is it such favours are granted to this group?

Bahamas Press also wonders where is URCA on its Performance Bond inspections with Aliv, which is to examine the state of the second mobile company and its services with the consumer.

With all these complaints, we guess URCA is somewhere behind the tall grass hiding!

We report yinner decide!