A local RBC Banker and Medical Doctor enter the ministry…



The newest Bishops in the Church of God of Prophecy….

Sacred Service of Ordination and Consecration for Bishops Glen S. Beneby (right), Nathaniel G. Beneby Jr. (left).

Other men were ordained; Andrew Brown, Felix C. Forbes, Jeffery C. Knowles, Gersham A. Pratt, and Kendal C. Simmons. This event was held on Friday, 17th March, 2017, at the Church of God of Prophecy, East Street Tabernacle, Nassau, Bahamas.

Officiating ministers: Bishop Sam N. Clements, Bishop Clayton N. Martin, and Bishop Franklin M. Ferguson, assisted by The Bishopric.

We report yinner decide!