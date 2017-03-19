Aliv goes down once more in Grand Bahama – The second mobile company now says it needs $50 million!

Freeport, Bahamas – Grand Bahamians were once again under the gun as services of the second mobile provider in the country caught hell a second time this week when mobile services on that island went down.

Now this is incredible as earlier this week both Cable and Aliv services went down. Now we are cataloging these incidents for URCA to see. What yinner think they doing about this?

Bahamas Press wonders who will get on this from URCA and begin serious examinations of Aliv services to see if it is living up to its performance bond obligations. But ya know URCA and Aliv have some serious deep relations, too deep to be presented by Bahamas Press at this time.

Aliv though proved this morning that it was in deep-deep trouble, as they came with cap in hand suggesting that the company does not need $30 million [as suggested earlier in the year] to continue its operations anymore. They now say they need $50 million. Boy, dey in trouble.

Imagine dat! Four months in the business of mobile and already dey looking for capital. All we say is dis: Dey making Sarkis look like a prince when it comes to doing business!

We report yinner decide!