Murder on Government Construction Site at Old City Market on Tonique Darling Highway…



Nassau, Bahamas – Police are reporting a homicide this morning this time not far from the A. F. Adderley School at a construction site in the old City Market Food store in the area.

Reports reaching our desk confirm that gunmen opened fire on a construction worker and left him bleeding to death after more than 11 gunshot rounds on him.

Sources have identified the victim to be Anton Neely. Now he is the brother of one Turan Neely the suppose leader of the ‘Dirty South Order’ gang. Turan is at the moment serving time at the Bahamas Corrections Facility for a serious criminal offense.

It is still unknown at this time how the gunman gained access into the construction area, which is closed off from public access.

