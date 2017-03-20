Son of Dr. Sandra Dean-Patterson dies following his battle with cancer…



Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press at this hour is conveying our deepest heartfelt sympathies to the Patterson family following the passing of their relative.

Girrard Patterson passed away this morning following his short battle with brain cancer.

Girrard is the son of Dr. Sandra Dean Patterson Director of the Crisis Centre.

Friends on social media poured in their heartfelt condolences to the family. Annischa Deveaux who met Patterson first at COB wrote, “He was such a nice and respectable man and a great friend….sending my thoughts and prayers to the family.”

Girrard’s father Dr. Ronald Patterson just about six months ago also lost his battle with cancer.

We report yinner decide!