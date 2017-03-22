Robbers held up Parliamentary Registration Department staff at St. Barnabas Parish hall…



Nassau, Bahamas – Last evening gunmen walked into the Parish Hall of St. Barnabas Church hall off Baillou Hill Road, and held up Parliamentary Registration staff as they closed out for the evening collections.

According to Minister for National Security the incident was confirmed on the floor of Parliament this morning, and according to him, none of the material compromised.

Dr. Bernard Nottage told the House that the officer assigned to the location was not on duty at the time of the incident and added that one was harmed.

This afternoon the Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall issued the following statement on the matter:

A “… robbery took place at the St. Barnabas Parish voter’s card distribution centre yesterday evening, March 21, just after 8:00 p.m. Parliamentary Registration Department staff lost personal cell phones and cash in the robbery. No voter’s cards were stolen, no counterfoils were stolen, and no seals were stolen. As a result, the St. Barnabas Parish voter’s card distribution centre is closed temporarily.

“Registered voters of the St. Barnabas and Englerston constituencies should collect their voter’s cards from the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium until further notice.”

