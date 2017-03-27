Loretta to withdraw from LONG Island Race….mark it BP says so!



Long Island, Bahamas – Sources deep in da TEAM LBT GROUP have now reported that Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner does not intend to nominate on Nomination Day in the 2017 General Elections. Our sources say the decision came after Brent Symonette withdrawn her much needed financial support.

BUTLER-Turner led da breakup for the FNM Parliamentary group when she along with six FNM MPs wrote the Governor General to pronouce they collectively have “no Confidence” in Minnis.

Butler-Turner, who was first thrown under da bus by the FNM and then DNA, might just hangup her MP hat for good and head into early retirement. Look how Da Mighty and da heavy have fallen!

We report yinner decide!