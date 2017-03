Breaking Update 》》》 The young man shot on Wulff Road over the weekend has been identified as JOHN MERVIN HUTCHINSON JR. Of Yellow Elder Gardens. DOB 23-3-84.

We understand he is the son of the Prisons Band Director and was a known criminal gang suspect known to da Police.

My sources tell me it was just a matter of time before his ways caught up with him.

John was shot at point blank range at a club over the weekend.

If ya live by the sword ya die by it… Ah well!

We report yinner decide!