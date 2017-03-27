National Commission for Persons with Disabilities Pays Courtesy Call on Ministry for Grand Bahama

COURTESY CALL – Members of The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Grand Bahama Island, paid a courtesy call on the Ministry for Grand Bahama on Thursday, March 23.

The purpose of the visit was to familiarize the Ministry with their functions and challenges. Shown from left are: Lester Ferguson, Executive Secretary, Commission; Pauline Bowen-Forbes, Senior Welfare Officer, Disability Affairs Unit of the Department of Social Services; Maxine Stubbs, Commissioner; Harcourt Brown, Senior Under Secretary, Ministry for Grand Bahama; Melvin Seymour, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Grand Bahama; DeCosta Bethel, Chairman; Anthony Hamilton, Commissioner; Dorothea Gomez, Chief Welfare Officer, Department of Social Services; and Bonnie Johnson, Commissioner. Shown from left in the front row are: Trunsley Roberts, Commissioner and Derek Nottage, Deputy Chairman. (BIS Photo/Lisa Davis)