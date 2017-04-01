Bimini drug seizure suspects arraigned in Nassau



Nassau, Bahamas – Shelrey Swain age 42 years of Murphy Town, Abaco was arraigned before Magistrate Andrew Forbes in Magistrate Court #8 Nassau Street, New Providence on Possession of Dangerous Drugs with the intent to supply, he pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial on the 16th June 2017.

Romeris Stuart age 45 years and Richard Smith age 44 years, both of Bailey Town, Bimini were arraigned before Magistrate Andrew Forbes in Magistrate Court #8 Nassau Street, New Providence on (2) counts of Possession of Dangerous Drugs with the intent to supply. They both pleaded not guilty and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until trial on the 31st May 2017.

This is in connection to the drug seizure that occurred on Bimini on Sunday 19th March 2017.