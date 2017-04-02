Man on Bimini caught with stolen boat…



Bimini, Bahamas – Police on Bimini over the weekend were forced to physically take down a known boat thief operating in the area as he attempted to evade authorities and take off with the stolen vessel.

The suspect, whose identity has yet to be made public, is alleged to have stolen a boat owned by a guest to the island. But as he attempted to speed off with the boat a kill-switch kicked-in and immediately the engine stalled.

Bahamas Press updates on these event proves that some things police can do, yes, and in many cases the owners can even better protect themselves and their assets.

The suspect was arrested and taken into the custody. The owner we know must be happy. Or we hope he is. In the video you see the pure foolishness police must put up with on these islands.

