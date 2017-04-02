PM Christie set to dissolve Parliament and officially announce the date for the General Elections on next week Tuesday!

Bahamians have until Monday 10th of April to REGISTER!



Nassau, Bahamas – Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie has announced his intention to Dissolve the Parliament of the Bahamas and cause a writ of election to be issued on Tuesday April 11th, 2017.

In a brief statement issued tonight the Prime Minister wrote:

“For general information, especially for the benefit of all those persons who would like to vote in the forthcoming General Election but have not yet registered to do so, it is my intention to cause the present Parliament to be dissolved on Tuesday, the 11th April, and to cause writs of election to be issued the same day.

“This will mean that only those persons who would have registered to vote on or before Monday, April 10th would be able to vote in the forthcoming General Election.

“I would therefore encourage all my fellow Bahamians to play their part in our democracy by registering to vote if they have not already done so, and to do so without further delay.”

The Senate is expected to meet tomorrow and this would mean that the end of the legislative agenda of the government is complete.

Mr. Christie said just a few days ago that the elections will be a short one as he urged Bahamians to register to vote.

