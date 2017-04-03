FNM Leader on Dissolution of Parliament…

STATEMENT

Hubert Minnis, Free National Movement (FNM) Leader, issued the following statement regarding the upcoming dissolution of Parliament and coming Election:

“Yesterday the office of the Prime Minister gave notice of the dissolution of Parliament, which will take place April 11th, and at which point the Writs of Elections will be issued. Ringing the bell signals an opportunity for a referendum on the failed government leadership that has been the unfortunate experience of all Bahamians over the last five years. It gives rise to a new time for Bahamians, an era in which we can build upon the vision for a hopeful and prosperous future that all deserve.”

“Bahamians will no longer have to suffer under a government that ignores the demand for transparency and accountability. With your vote, a corrupt government that cares more about lining their own pockets than supporting Bahamians can come to an end. And by your vote, the FNM can begin rebuilding a nation that works for Bahamians—one that puts Bahamians back to work, one that will focus on quality education and one that will move quickly to make our communities and neighborhoods safe and secure for everyone.”

“You will soon have the opportunity to bring these noble pursuits into reality and contribute to a new era in which the government serves its people and does not take from them. I encourage all Bahamians that have not yet registered to vote to do so by Monday, April 10th. This is the people’s time and your vote for the FNM will bring about aggressive, positive reforms that will create a brighter future for ourselves, our children and grandchildren.”