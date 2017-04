Long Island residents boycott Loretta!



Long Island- PHOTOS out of Long Island at the Team Loretta Grill and Chill event over the weekend show the MP is in deep trouble.

The community was invited to a Grillout Event on the park but the response was shocking! A No Show by locals.

The turnout was dead as like da Aliv Phone. All we say is dis Loretta Butler Turner will not nominate!

We report yinner decide!