FNM places Save da Bays paid hack on stage for the nation to dance behind? Please!!!



Nassau, Bahamas – If there is one act residents of the Bahamas will not buy this election season, it’s the skit by the Free National Movement as Louis Bacon’s Save the Bays has been granted free rein for his known suspects and paid political hacks to dress in red with the FNM.

On Thursday past, just before the embattled leader of the FNM could address the small event on Arawak Cay, lo and behold the moderator for the rally called Kirkland Bodie – KB – onto the stage to sing ‘jackass-ness’! Imagine dat!

KB, yinner should remember, is a director on the board of Louis Bacon’s Save da Bays who claimed to have moved outside of the country as he is – GET DIS – “…in fear of his life!”

Voters should remember how those same suspects on March 9, four STB directors – Joseph Darville, Romauld Ferreira [FNM Candidate], Fred Smith and Louis Bacon – and Reverend CB Moss, who is not a STB member, filed an affidavit by Florida investigator John Joseph DiPaolo against Louis Bacon’s neighbor. But then, later, Kirkland Bodie, Joseph Darville, Romauld Ferreira [FNM Candidate], and Fred Smith all filed for protection by an international agency, claiming people want to kill dem? Well, wait!

But nowadays, the suspects, all associated with Louis Bacon’s Save the Bays, are dancing up on the FNM stage after dragging Bahamians in shame before that international agency! What is this.

Having KB on stage is a problem for the FNM because now Bahamians see for themselves that they are all together, hanging out with suspects of a LIE to destabilize the Bahamas.

We report yinner decide!