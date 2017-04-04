Update on Voter Registration for the General Elections…

NOTICE The Parliamentary Registration Department

The Parliamentary Registration Department wishes to advise the public that published Registration Centres for voter registration will remain open, 10 am to 9 pm, Monday through Saturday, until Monday, April 10th.

Published Centres for distribution of voters cards will remain open 10am to 8pm Monday through Saturday of this week and again on Monday 10th.

Beginning Tuesday, April 11th voters cards can only be collected from the Parliamentary Registration Department Headquarters, Farrington Road.