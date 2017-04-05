BTC GIVES TO GENTLEMAN’S CLUB’S SCHOLARSHIP PURSE



Nassau, The Bahamas. April 3, 2017. For years, BTC has supported the Gentleman’s Club. This year, the company again provided funding for its scholarship program.

BTC PR Manager said, “This year fifty-four young men will complete the Gentleman’s Club program and BTC is proud to be able to invest in the scholarship fund. We are certain that our donation will help to provide opportunities for our young men to fulfil their limitless potential.”

BTC currently donates to a number of scholarship funds and initiatives. The company recently extended their partnership with the University of The Bahamas.

Currently, the partnership affords ten students throughout the country a full scholarship to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in the career path of their choice.