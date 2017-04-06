Cabinet Ministers Tour the Backyard Farming Initiative at Centres for Boys and Girls



NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources the Hon. V. Alfred Gray and Minister of Social Services and Community Development the Hon. Melanie Griffin toured the Backyard Farming Initiative at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys and the Willie Mae Pratt Centre for Girls, Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

According to the Superintendent at the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys, Darrol Hall, there are two main aims of the initiative, which started in January 2015.

First, it gives residents agricultural training. Second, it creates self-sufficiency in regard to the produce and organic eggs used to feed them at the Centres.

This year, there has been a surplus in production of onions, Bok Choy, purple cabbage, green cabbage, beets, carrots, thyme and goat pepper.

