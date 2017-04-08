BTC GRANTS TOWER SHARING TO SECOND MOBILE PROVIDER

Provisional Access Granted to Use Over 100 BTC Mobile Towers –

ALiv now on with the BIGGER BETTER NETWORK – BTC!

Nassau, The Bahamas. April 6, 2017. BTC this week made it official, signing an agreement enabling the country’s second mobile provider access to over one hundred mobile sites on its network.

BTC’s Chief Executive Officer, Leon Williams said “The agreement for colocation or tower sharing, now enables the second mobile provider, who previously had no infrastructure in the Family Islands to offer mobile services. This is of course, through the use of BTC’s bigger, better network. The agreement provides for the use of sites ranging from Paradise Island to Inagua.”

With colocation, BTC will be paid a nominal fee for the use of its mobile sites. “As a significant market power, over the years, BTC has invested in a world class, top notch, mobile network, now offering the latest in 4G-LTE mobile technology to an archipelagic nation. Many new entrants in mobile markets tend to take this approach (colocation), rather than build out a network as it is viewed as not being economically feasible. This route also makes it easier for the provider to cease operations at any time as it has no tangible ties. In the Caribbean, BTC is lauded as having one of the most advanced networks. We definitely view this as an endorsement by the second mobile provider, they are obviously confident in our ability to provide a top notch experience to their potential customers,” Williams continued.

BTC has received colocation requests for more than twenty sites in Andros, more than ten sites in Grand Bahama and Long Island. Also included are numerous sites in Abaco, Acklins, Berry Island, Cat Island, Crooked Island, Eleuthera, Exuma, Ragged Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay and New Providence.

“Essentially, the second mobile provider will be offering services as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), where they do not own the wireless infrastructure that they use to provide services. Although BTC would receive some level of compensation, it pales in comparison to the investment that we have made over the many years that we have provided services to the people of The Bahamas. In order for one to truly have “competition” the playing field should be fair and balanced. What we see happening here is not competition in its true essence,” Williams continued.

BTC and the second mobile provider are currently conducting a series of site visits to determine the technical feasibility of sharing towers. “Although we have signed the agreement in principle, we have to ensure that this request for infrastructure sharing will not compromise the quality and reliability of our network. After all, it is the customer that is most important in this scenario. What’s worthwhile for customers to note though is that through this MVNO setup, they will still be using BTC’s network for mobile services,” Williams ended.

BTC is working with the regulator to meet the request for infrastructure sharing, thus enabling the second mobile provider the ability to provide services throughout the country.