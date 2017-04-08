Mitchell delivers new community centre for the community of Fox Hill!

Re-Opening and Re-Dedication Ceremony of Fox Hill Community Centre



Nassau, The Bahamas – Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General, along with Betty Mackey, wife of George Mackey, former Minister and MP for Fox Hill, lead the Ribbon Cutting and Unveiling of Plaque during the Re-Opening and Re-Dedication Ceremony for the Fox Hill Community Centre on April 1, 2017.

Looking on are Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie (centre right), Minister of Foreign Affairs & Immigration and Member of Parliament for Fox Hill the Hon. Fred Mitchell (centre left), Minister of National Security the Hon. Dr. Bernard Nottage and Mrs. Nottage (left of Mrs. Mackey), and Inter-American Development Bank Country Representative Maria Florencia Attademo-Hirt (extreme right).

Children of Sandilands Primary School joined in the celebration with musical selections. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)



