People standing outside the Parliamentary Registration Office seeking to register…



Nassau, Bahamas – Scores of registration centers around the country are at this hour still registering persons for the final day before Prime Minister Christie makes his major announcement.

On Tuesday the Provost Marshall Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade will ascend the steps of Parliament to read the Dissolution of Parliament and announce the date for the General Election.

This exercise shall present an historic occasion for Bahamians where thousands now anticipate a sprint election.

But at this hour scores of persons are standing in long lines outside the Parliamentary Registration Centers as the countdown for the general elections has begun.

