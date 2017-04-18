PLP headed for another major victory in the 2017 General Election

Grand Bahama and New Providence are reaching for the GOLD!



Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press is getting ready to endorse key candidate for the upcoming general elections and boy, after yesterday at the PLP massive TSUMANI GOLD RUSH motorcade yesterday we are deciding to just onetime endorse the party to form the next government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

Never in the history of the Bahamas has a motorcade assembled the way it did on Arawak Cay as like yesterday. And on Grand Bahama if the PLP does not collect all five seats on that island we would be shock.

The PLP is ready. It has massive national support across the Bahamas. Its elections machinery is unmatched and strong. Its plans are clear and this week Wednesday both leaders of the PLP are set to met the press on its ideas and plans for the way forward.

Today we highlight photos from both events on Grand Bahama and here in New Providence.

All we at Bahamas Press ga say is this…This ain’t gern…IT COMING!

TWO STRAIGHT!

We report yinner decide!





























