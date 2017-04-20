Bahamar set to open this Friday April 21st…



Nassau, Bahamas – Baha Mar culminated its opening week celebrations with an exclusive preview of the dramatic fountains and show lakes for associates and their families on Wednesday evening and a high-energy associates pep rally on Thursday morning.

With less than 24 hours until the opening, more than 1,000 associates gathered at the Baha Mar Arts & Convention Center for the exciting pep rally event. The energy and the excitement could be felt in the air as Baha Mar associates cheered and celebrated with their teammates and listened to inspiring and motivating speeches delivered by Baha Mar President Graeme Davis and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar General Manager Scott Allen. DJ Tank played high energy music that got people on their feet dancing while Anastagia Pierre, Miss Universe Bahamas 2011, addressed the crowds.

“You can feel the incredible excitement and anticipation for tomorrow’s opening. We are here to create experiences that will last a lifetime,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar. “It’s important to take a moment to celebrate the hard, passionate work and determination the entire Baha Mar team has dedicated to tomorrow’s success.”

The countdown to the phase one opening of Baha Mar began on Monday and continued throughout the week with planned activities for associates and their families, including a pool and beach party at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, “Leave Your Mark” ceremony at the Founder’s Wall, the debut of the fountain and show lakes and more.

The strategic phase one opening on Friday, April 21st will include the preview of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, Baha Mar Casino, Baha Mar Arts & Convention Center, Baha Mar’s Royal Blue Golf Club, more than 12 indoor and outdoor restaurants and bars, the resort pool areas and beachfront and the dramatic fountain shows choreographed with music, film and light. The opening celebrations mark the birth of the $4.2 billion development of Baha Mar, poised to elevate the island vacation experience and pioneer the next generation of great destination resorts.