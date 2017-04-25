LOUIS MOORE BACON’S SAVE DA BAYS PAID THE TERLET PAPER MORE THAN $16 THOUSAND A DAY!

Effort to DESTABILIZE THE BAHAMAS WILL FAIL COME MAY 10th!



Nassau, Bahamas – This week in the Dutty Wutless Terlet Paper called decided to declare how they found out that an was paid $5,000 per month for campaign sponsorship, totaling $94,000; all to support his campaign.

Now what is interesting is how the Terlet Paper never told the public how it collected more than $16,000 a day for months and months from one entity funded by Louis Bacon called Save the Bays.

It never reported how following the revelations of the MURDER-FOR-HIRE-PLOT – which was all a concocted lie – a foundation in New York in emails exposed that some $8 million dollars had been wired into the Bahamas to help operatives within the FNM for the General Elections. We wonder where all that money went?

In a promise from that same wealthy foundation http://moorecharitable.org/moorebahamasfoundation/ there is an group called Moore Bahamas Foundation, which is supposedly designed to help the environment. But is that true? Political exercises are being carried out by the funds of that Foundation where funds are only to be used to help the environment.

Under the link Moore Bahamas website the charity – where millions in US tax dollars were written-off – they suggests the following: That they are “Focused on protecting Clifton Bay and surrounding marine environments through proactive policy change, legal action, advocacy and education, The Foundation is focused on initiatives that encourage effective land use and habitat restoration efforts to benefit the land, coast, water and local communities.”

Huge money from the Foundation has been channeled into accounts at SAVE THE BAYS organization, which right now is buying time to not disclose its financials to the Registrar! This sounds like LAUNDERING if you ask us.

Now yall should remember how this crew are the same ones who have gone to great lengths to place a penal threat on the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, The Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister for Transport while filing a number of cases against Bahamian journalists, media houses, broadcasters, politicians and by extension they were successful in gagging Parliament. A complete political AMBUSH of our democracy all supported by an opposition force.

Millions have been spent by the Foundation and on many days they paid the Terlet Paper more than SIXTEEN THOUSAND DOLLARS A DAY to bring odium and contempt on the People of the Bahamas and their leaders. UNBELIEVABLE!

Today, Louis Moore Bacon’s SAVE THE BAYS is hitched with Free National Movement, and, yes, according to emails an additional $15 million was promised to the FNM to fight a general election. But we are not surprised! The plot by the conspirators to DESTABILIZE THE BAHAMAS SHALL COME TO AN ABRUPT END!

We have a question for the Tribune – The FNM says ‘It’s the People’s Time’ We ask: WHICH PEOPLE?

We report yinner decide!

