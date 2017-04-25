Males shot in chase with police into Pride Estate



Nassau, Bahamas – Tow suspects have been shot by police following a high-speed chase and shootout which ended in the Pride Estates area.

Police tell us they have recovered two firearms following the chase.

Detectives meanwhile are confirming the identity of those killed in homicides over the weekend. The deceased which was shot in the area of Augusta Street on 21 4 17 was identified as Kenrick Frazer DOB 19 3 87 of Forbes Street, Nassau Village.

The male who was shot in the area of Knowles Drive, Bozine Town was identified as Ryan Munnings DOB 19 7 92 of Mt. Tabor Estates and the male who was shot and killed on 21 4 17 at Palm Tree Avenue was identified as Patrick Axanthio Thompson DOB 21 6 88 of Coral Harbour.

We report yinner decide!



