Police made a big drug bust in Big Pond yesterday morning….



Consistent with the Commissioner’s Policing Plan for 2017, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) has struck another blow against organized drug trafficking in The Bahamas, this time with the seizure of a large amount of marijuana and the arrest of two persons on Wednesday 26th April 2017.

Reports are that shortly before 7:00am a team of officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit acting on intelligence went to a home located at Water Street, Big Pond, where they executed a search warrant and uncovered several large nylon bags containing 390 pounds of marijuana.

Two residents of the home, an adult Bahamian male and an adult Jamaican female, were taken into custody.

The estimated street value of the drugs is nearly 400 thousand dollars.

Investigations are continuing into this matter.