Bahamas Urban Renewal Marching Band call on The Bahamas Consulate General in Miami



By Oswald Brown

Miami, Florida — Members of the Bahamas Urban Renewal Music Masters Youth Marching Band paid a courtesy call on the Hon. H. Ricardo Treco, Bahamas Consul General to Miami, at The Consulate General in Miami on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. They were welcomed by Consul General Treco and Deputy Consul General Sandra Carey.

During brief remarks, Deputy Consul General Carey gave highlights about the Consulate’s role and its history and described members of the band as Ambassadors of The Bahamas, noting that they should stand tall and proud to be able to put their talents and culture on display for The Bahamas.

Band members arrived in Miami on Tuesday, accompanied by Police Inspector Theodore Campbell, Band Director and Coordinator, and police assistants Sergeant Oscar Dames, Corporal Rudolph Pratt, Corporal Demetrius Rolle, Corporal Perise Simon, Corporal Sharon Davis, WPC Areba Ambrose and PC Anthony Capron as well as several parents and chaperones.

While in Miami the band visited Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens, where they gave an outstanding performance of Bahamian Music.

The band is instrumental in helping students to improve their academic and musical skills and overall behavioral disposition. It includes students from the Bain Town, Centreville, Englerston East/West, Fort Charlotte, Fox Hill, Kemp Road, Nassau Village and Pinewood communities. Members range in ages from 7 to 18 and play an assortment of instruments, including trumpets, flutes, trombones, alto and tenor saxophones, sousaphones, clarinets, snare and tenor drums, hand bells and steel pans.

