Biker dies in accident this morning right in front of BTVI…

Traffic Fatality Victim is Byron Payne

Nassau, Bahamas – Police have reported a bike accident near the BTVI School off Soldier Road, which recorded the latest traffic fatality this morning.

The victim we can report is Byron Payne who reportedly collided on his by which was thrown into the nearby cemetery while his body lay motionless in the street.

This incident came following a head-on collision of two vehicles on Gladstone Road on Friday morning, which seriously injured four persons.

Bahamas Press calls on all residents to drive with due care and attention while on these busy streets. DRIVE TO ARRIVE ALIVE!

May he rest in peace.

We report yinner decide!