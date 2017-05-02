INGRAHAM COMES OUT OF RETIREMENT TO TELL OUTRAGEOUS LIES?



By Bradley Roberts

This the same Hubert Ingraham who on Election night in May 2012 when the FNM were soundly rejected at the polls publicly abandoned the people of North Abaco and the FNM and went into retirement.

After Dr. Minnis proclaimed in 2012 that the Ingraham era was over, why would Hubert Ingraham, a former Prime Minister, come out of his self-imposed retirement to tell outrageous lies? And for what price? He was allegedly seen as Sarkis’ house in Lyford Cay on Sunday, then on Monday he was in North Abaco spreading FAKE NEWS on behalf of the FAKE NATIONAL MOVEMENT.

The PLP is satisfied that there was no theft at the Ministry of Finance as Ingraham alleged in Abaco and reported uncritically by the media. I publicly challenge Hubert Ingraham to produce the evidence; turn it over to the police – that is, put up or shut up. We trust the police, the Financial Secretary and the Auditor General over the Abaco Dragon any day of the week.

And what manner of man would have evidence in his possession on criminal activity and refuse to turn the same over to the police? And a former Prime Minister no less.

INGRAHAM IS A FAKE, A BOLD FACED LIAR AND A BLUFF ARTIST WHO IS IN A RACE TO THE BOTTOM OF THE DEEPEST SMUT PIT THAT ONLY HE TAKES GREAT PLEASURE IN WALLOWING IN!

It is not Bradley Roberts or the PLP but the unforgiving glare of history that records the Abaco Dragon Hubert Ingraham and his FNM government AS THE MOST CORRUPT GOVERNMENT IN THE HISTORY OF AN INDEPENDENT BAHAMAS! THAT MUCH IS SURE AND NOT UP FOR DEBATE!

Bahamians are reminded of the real FNM scandals the red brigade hopes are swept under the carpet:

The dark clouds of secrecy and corruption surrounding the giveaway of BTC to CWC place the FNM in a category all by themselves and no member of the FNM’s leadership has been able to defend the shameful actions of that ignoble FNM cabinet of which both Ingraham and Minnis were a part.

Facts and figures are stubborn:

Who received the finder’s fee and why? Why BTC executives were paid huge bonuses after the sale? Was it hush money? What was the real sales price after it was discovered that more than $60 million were left in the company’s bank account for the new owners? Now is as good a time as any for Ingraham to come clean to the Bahamian people.

AFTER ALL THESE YEARS INGRAHAM HAS FAILED TO ANSWER THESE DAMNING CHARGES BECAUSE THEY LOVE CORRUPT SECRET BACK DOOR AND SMOKE FILLED BACK ROOM DEALS AT THE EXPENSE OF THE BAHAMIAN PEOPLE!

Bahamians must never forget who Ingraham and the FNM are.

The BEC bribe scandal exposed by the United States Department of Justice made international headlines and embarrassed the entire Bahamas, a proud people. A member of the FNM appointed BEC board accepted a bribe and subsequently the decision of the board was overturned by the Ingraham led cabinet; that is what the available evidence reveal. Had it not been for the US government, Bahamians might still be in the dark about this global scandal that hurt Bahamians to this day. That was a scandal of epic proportions.

But enough of Ingraham; Bahamians are warned against the ploy of Ingraham to muddy the water about what this election is really about – your future and your children’s future.

The PLP has a detailed action plan to take next steps in securing your future — you can read it on our website — myplp.org — including:

· More scholarships for public school students;

· Universal access to preschool education;

· Expanding BAMSI across our islands;

· Integrating the University of the Bahamas into BAMSI on Andros;

· Free electricity for those who consume energy under specified limits;

· Placing a cap on bank interest rates on loans to government workers;

· Making government contract workers permanent and pensionable;

· Second Start jobs training program via the NTA for the mature Bahamian worker;

· Resolving longstanding generational land disputes by issuing clean titles.

These are the issues that really matter to Bahamians.

So Bahamians, ignore the rhetoric and vitriol, the lies, half-truths and political spins and bluster and let us build our future together.

It is forward together Bahamians.