INGRAHAM IS A CONFUSED AND LOST SOUL



Hubert Ingraham apparently emerged from his nightmare of a dream and quickly uttered the bogus claim that the public treasury was broke.

Minnis did say that Ingraham left the Bahamas economy in a wheelchair and perhaps Ingraham was referring to the sorry state of affairs at his hands in 2012.

This is a new low for the FNM campaign as these bogus claims could have negative repercussions for the country’s international reputation. I roundly condemn the comments as outrageous, reckless, without merit and coming from a man who clearly lives in a parallel universe equipped with an echo chamber.

A DOUBLE MINDED MAN IS UNSTABLE IN ALL HIS WAYS!

Ingraham and the FNM liked hearing the echo of the often repeated FNM refrain that Baha Mar would never open and that The Bahamas could never secure management control of its sovereign airspace. They were wrong then; Ingraham was wrong about his baseless charge of theft at the Finance Ministry and he is again wrong about his latest claim.

Someone needs to touch Hubert Ingraham on the shoulder and educate him that the Public Treasury on Perry Christie on 2017 is not broke.

We note Ingraham’s apparent vile and deceitful intent was to sow seeds of discord in the minds of our RBDF, RBPF, Customs and Immigration officers, especially those voting in the advanced polls; he will fail.

I remind Ingraham that the Christie administration successfully negotiated fourteen outstanding labour agreements that his government could not see its way to resolve; it was clearly not the workers’ time then. The value of the labour contract with the public service union alone was $200 million.

Scores of teachers were owed about $4.5 million in back pay but the Ingraham administration could not see its way to even as much as begin the audit process to determine how much each teacher was owed. It was not the teachers’ time then. The PLP government paid those valued educators.

It was Ingraham who dashed the hopes of thousands of contract workers when his government refused to transfer them to the permanent and pensionable payroll, leaving them vulnerable, exposed and in a cloud of uncertainty about their future. This PLP government has transferred about half of almost 3,000 contract workers in the public service to the permanent and pensionable payroll. We cannot turn back the clock with the stop, cancel and lies of the FNM.

These accomplishments represent a firm foundation of progress and were all made possible through prudent fiscal management. We simply cannot turn back the clock now. It is forward together Bahamians.

Ingraham might be confused or just plain deceitful, but his claims are clearly at odds with the truth and the facts concerning the commitment and credibility of the Christie government in dealing with the affairs of workers of this country and in managing public finances.

It is no accident that the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTUB) publicly commended the Christie government for its progressive and labour friendly policies.

FACTS MAY BE INCONVENIENT TO INGRAHAM, BUT FACTS HAVE ALWAYS BEEN STUBBORN!

The progressive and labour friendly policies of the Christie administration can and has stood the rigors of public scrutiny and as such, Bahamians will repose their confidence in the credible PLP to move all Bahamians forward together.