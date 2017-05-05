Bahamas to Host Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s General Assembly



NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, in conjunction with the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU), announced in a recent press conference that The Bahamas will host the CBU’s 48th Annual General Assembly August 21-24, 2017.

Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB) Rev. Dr. William Thompson said “representatives from more than 48 media houses, 23 countries and territories from the English, Dutch, French and Spanish speaking Caribbean and South America will be in The Bahamas for the Caribbean Broadcasting Union’s 48th general assembly.

The Bahamas has been a longstanding member of the CBU with several general managers serving on the CBU’s executive board, including Diana Swann its current general manager.

As is customary, during the general assembly the CBU’s awards ceremony will be held. The Broadcasting Corporation has won several awards at this prestigious event and is optimistic that it will win more during this year’s event.

BCB has taken big steps in technological advancement in celebration of 40 years of television this year, said Rev. Dr. William Thompson. In 2013, it began broadcasting in a digital format to better serve customers.

He continued that the annual general assembly presents a great opportunity not only for media professionals at the broadcasting corporation, but also for all journalists and students of media and communications throughout the country: “As such, I urge you to participate in the open events and take advantage of the offerings that the CBU will afford you.”

Secretary General of the Caribbean Broadcasting Union Sonia Gill announced this year’s theme is Digital Developments in Caribbean Media.

The CBU is a nonprofit nonpartisan grouping of media entities from around the Dutch, English French and Spanish Caribbean; and it continues to focus on strategies that will build the capacity of its members and their personnel to grapple with the social, economic and technological changes that challenge the media sector.

The assembly is one way for media owners and executives to share knowledge gained from their day-to-day experiences. One of the highlights of the conference will be an examination of what’s happening in digital television standards.

Another area the assembly will delve into is “Social Media Guidelines for Journalists” with support from long-time partner, the Public Media Alliance, formerly Commonwealth Broadcasting Association.

Registration information will shortly be available on the CBU website www.caribroadcastunion.org and from the secretariat at info@caribroadcastunion.org.