THE FNM NEVER WANTED TO SEE THIS GOVERNMENT MAKE PROGRESS FOR THE BAHAMIAN PEOPLE



By Jerry Roker

for Bahamas Press

LIKE many Bahamians I read the papers every day and listen to the news. As a result, I am forced to express my views on the matters affecting us all. Firstly, I would like to point out that no one is perfect and we all make mistakes. There is good in the worst of persons and bad in those who are deemed to be good persons.

Secondly, when I read some of the comments of the opposition party I get the impression that they know everything that is right and the present government is doing everything that is wrong. While I recognise that this current government like any other government would make mistakes and there is nothing wrong in pointing out those mistakes, so that we could have good and proper government.

Thirdly, the way the opposition behave tend to establish that they are the only political party that can properly take care of the needs of the people of The Bahamas. Imagine they were in power for 15 of the 20 years between 1992 and 2012 and are now claiming that this current government has brought destruction to our economy. Should the majority of Bahamians sit back and allow such remarks to go without comment? This is one of the reasons why I am expressing my views, because I would like to see The Bahamas not only prosper, but that all Bahamians benefit from its prosperity.

Fourthly, I get the impression from FNMs and their surrogates that Sir Lynden Pindling was a wicked man and Hubert Ingraham was the best politician The Bahamas has ever had. This caused me to look at what Pindling did for The Bahamas and what Ingraham did. Every time i collect my retirement benefit from National Insurance I quietly asked myself if National Insurance did not exist what my personal financial situation would have been. It is important for young Bahamians to know that it was Pindling who gave us National Insurance and one could go on and on. On the other hand, Ingraham was responsible for freeing up the airwaves and that was something very good.

As I understand it, the Supreme Power to run The Bahamas lies in the hands of the people. It is for convenience that the people have surrendered their rights and placed it in the hands of the politicians that are selected by the people at General Elections and they are placed to take care of business. Whomsoever the people select will have the power to make laws and run the country during the period in office and they ought to be given a chance to govern.

This does not say that the opposition does not have a right to ensure that the government in power acts correctly.

My observation is that the opposition never want to see this current government make progress for the Bahamian people, because if it succeeds as it appears it is doing, then their chance to get back in government would take years and they cannot take that, so they have come up with all sorts of frivolous claims to try and bring down this government.

I believe Prime Minister Christie and his team acquitted themselves well during this term in office. That is not to say there were no challenges-there were several, but for me, when i look at my alternative, it’s a no-brainer.