Dear sir,

He’s back!

1992– The maid gone, the cook gone, the chaffeur gone…everythin gone!

Fast forward to 2017 and he is now threatening to disenfranchise Bahamians from the Governor General down.

One would have thought that a former Prime Minister would have offered up a dish of love and hope instead of threat of victimization and fear.

Where is Dr. Minnis in all of this? Who is in charge of the FNM?

Sincerely,

Jerry Roker