Exuma and Ragged Island is getting a new MP and his name is Chester Cooper

EXUMA is GOLD in the 242! I Chester Cooper is the incoming MP!



Exuma, Bahamas – Today Deputy Prime Minister Philip Davis walked the ground of Black Point and Staniel Cay, Exuma with incoming MP I. Chester Cooper.

The DPM is presently managing major infrastructure works in those parts of the country including a school, community centre and Hurricane Shelter in Staniel Cay.

Cooper, who will oversee these developments on the ground on the island, has assured residents that the progress for Exuma moving forward is linked to a PLP Government.

Polls show Cooper is ahead by a landslide and in these last few days he is getting ready to begin his New Day plans for the community.

We report yinner decide!






























