FNM resorts to selling ‘toejam’ scented shoes on Mackey Street…



Nassau, Bahamas – Something must be wrong with the state of the FAKE NATIONAL MOVEMENT, which in the final stretch of the campaign has resorted to selling shoes.

This week down at the party headquarters donated shoes have gone on sale outside the Mackey Street office.

Problem, though, is that the shoes are not the size of most FNMs. One individual interviewed by BP told us, “I wanted to buy one pair but they didn’t have my size.” When asked, “…what was the size you looking for?” The response was shot, “Size 12 wide.”

But get this: The donated shoes gat toe-jam inside. What is dis the FNM is selling da Bahamian people?

