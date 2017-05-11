Dr. Hubert Minnis Prime Minister Elect to be sworn-in at 5pm today…



Nassau, Bahamas – Free National Movement Leader the Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis greets party supporters and addresses the crowd after a landslide victory at the polls in the nation’s General Election on May 10, 2017.

The FNM victory rally, pictured, took place last night at Queen Elizabeth Sports Centre.

Dr. Minnis will be sworn in as Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas at Government House by Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling today at 5:00 p.m.

(BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)




