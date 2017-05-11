General Election Scenes – Grand Bahama

TOGETHER – Doesn’t matter if you’re PLP or FNM, we are all Bahamians. (BIS Photo/Vandyke Hepburn)
Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – Bahamians from the early morning turned out in large numbers to vote in today’s General Election. Following are some of the images from voting at the polls in Grand Bahama. (BIS Photos/Vandyke Hepburn)
HERE’S YOUR BALLOT – A presiding officer at one of the polls at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Academy, shows a voter how to fold the ballot once she is finished marking her ‘X’, during General Election in Freeport on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.(BIS Photos/Vandyke Hepburn)
HELPING THE DISABLED – Helping a handicapped person to the door at one of the polling stations at Walter Parker Primary School. (BIS Photos/Vandyke Hepburn)
ALMOST INSIDE – These voters at Freeport Primary School are happy to almost reach the door of their polling station in order to cast their ballot in the 2017 General Election. (BIS Photos/Vandyke Hepburn)
ALL BAHAMIANS – Bahamians from all walks of life showed up in droves Wednesday morning to take part in the country’s General Election held on May 10, 2017. Some 180,000 voters throughout The Bahamas registered to vote in this year’s elections. (BIS Photos/Vandyke Hepburn)
IN THE COOL – Not everyone had to endure the hot sun while voting on Wednesday morning. Some voters, like these voters at the Maurice Moore Primary School, were happy to be in the shade while they waited their turn to vote.(BIS Photos/Vandyke Hepburn)
Thousands have lined up to cast their vote in the country’s General Election held today, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Both major parties, the Progressive Liberal Party and the Free National Movement, held rallies in Grand Bahama last evening. Although the polls officially opened at 8:00 a.m., the lines were formed as early as 7:00 a.m. at some polling stations. There are five seats being contested in Grand Bahama, of the total 39 seats to make up the House of Assembly. (BIS Photos/Vandyke Hepburn)
