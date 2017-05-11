PLP Leader congratulates Dr. Hubert Minnis on Victory….

Statement from the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, the Rt. Hon. Perry Christie:



MAY 10th, 2017

I called Dr. Minnis earlier this evening to congratulate him on his party’s victory. I understand as perhaps few others the challenges that await Dr. Minnis, and I wish him only success on behalf of our nation. He has my full support for a smooth transition.

It has been an honoor and a privilege to serve as the Prime Minister of this great nation. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Bahamian people for that opportunity. To those who served alongside me, I thank them for their dedication to our shared ideals.

May God Bless Us All, and May God Bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.