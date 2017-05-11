We are Offline at Facebook… We gone ta JAIL!

Social Media blocked BP for 30 days…



Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press has been thrown out of facebook for the next 30 days and will not be able to make comments on that social media platform for the period.

On election day, just like how the PLP was thrown out of power, those online exercised the option to block us from posting on our page because of an article exposing Bahamas News Ma Bey and its ties to a company in the United States that advised the FNM in the General Election.

Our commitment to a solid debate on the direction of the country will continue. We have gone nowhere. We are here and will be online to continue the message of truth.

We report yinner decide!