BTC & DORIS JOHNSON CONTINUE TO AWARD EXCELLENCE

Students for February & March Recognized

James Clarke (Principal, Doris Johnson Senior High School), Dontanae Davis (Student of the Month for March), and Matthew Moxey (Public Relations Associate, BTC)

Nassau, The Bahamas. May 11, 2017. Each month, Doris Johnson Senior High School recognizes three students from each grade level. BTC remains committed to youth development and partnered with this institution to encourage young Bahamians to strive for academic excellence.

The trio – Larisee McPhee, Kervisa Rolle, and Zyre Rolle – were acknowledged for their scholarly efforts during the month of February. Meanwhile, Lovejeihnie Roberts, Dontanae Davis, and Chakeil Brown were highlighted for their meritorious achievements during the month of March.

“We are satisfied that this program has helped to make significant changes at Doris Johnson. In addition to the Student of the Month program, we are also working on technological advancements on the campus,” said PR Manager, Indira Collie.

All six students received a mobile phone and cash as their incentive. “I feel great to be recognized as Student of the Month. I have always wanted to receive this award,” said Dontanae Davis.

James Clarke (Principal, Doris Johnson Senior High School), Lovejeinie Roberts (Student of the Month for March), and Matthew Moxey (Public Relations Associate, BTC).

James Clarke (Principal, Doris Johnson Senior High School), Kervisa Rolle (Student of the Month for February), and Matthew Moxey (Public Relations Associate, BTC).

James Clarke (Principal, Doris Johnson Senior High School), Larisee McPhee (Student of the Month for February), and Matthew Moxey (Public Relations Associate, BTC).

James Clarke (Principal, Doris Johnson Senior High School), Zyre Rolle (Student of the Month for February), and Matthew Moxey (Public Relations Associate, BTC).

