Shaunae Miller-Uibo is in great form at the start of the 2017 season.

The Bahamian Olympic Champion athlete took a new world lead in the 400m on Saturday at the Shanghai Diamond League meeting. The run was a personal best of 49. 77, relegating all her competitors by more than a second.

American, Natasha Hastings came second with 50.74 and Ukrainian, Olha Zemlyak was third with 50.89.